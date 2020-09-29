KP colleges directed to create official Facebook, Twitter accounts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department on Tuesday made it mandatory for all colleges of the province to create their official accounts of Facebook and Twitter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department on Tuesday made it mandatory for all colleges of the province to create their official accounts of Facebook and Twitter.

In a notification issued by the Education Department to principals of KP colleges, it was directed that the colleges not having Facebook or Twitter accounts should immediately create official Facebook and Twitter accounts. The colleges should mention their official social media accounts on their official letterheads.

The notification further said that only one officer would handle the official social media accounts of the respective institution and his name and other information will be shared with the Higher Education Department.

All other Facebook and Twitter accounts of the colleges will be erased and only one official account will remain active.

On social media pages, the college's activities, method and process of admissions, seminars, workshops and other engagements will be uploaded and no unnecessary or irrelevant posts will be shared on official accounts.