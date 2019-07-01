KP Education Advisor takes notice of marking irregularities in SSC exam

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister KP on education Ziaullah Khan Bangash Monday while taking the notice of irregular marking in SSC annual exam, has sought the enquiry report from Secretary Education

He has directed KP Secretary Education to investigate the matter of wrong marking in the annual examination of SSC by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar.

He vowed that after completion of enquiry, the responsible would be punished.

It is worth mentioning that BISE Peshawar had given equal marks to different students of a same school in Charsadda district during SSC exam.