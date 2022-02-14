UrduPoint.com

KP Education Department Directed To Complete Appointment Of Teachers Till March 1;Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 05:36 PM

KP Education Department directed to complete appointment of teachers till March 1;Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai here on Monday directed the Education Department to complete the process of appointment of teachers for the second shift schooling program through the Parents Teachers Council till March 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai here on Monday directed the Education Department to complete the process of appointment of teachers for the second shift schooling program through the Parents Teachers Council till March 1.

He also directed that more schools should be included in the program in the districts where it was needed.

Chairing a meeting to review the Second Shift school program, he said that this program was the flagship project of the present government and so far more than 23,403 students had been admitted. Shahram Khan Tarkai directed the Education Monitoring Authority and Directorate team to strictly monitor the second shift schools and report on a monthly basis.

He further said that this program was of great importance for all the districts and especially for those areas where high level educational institutions were far away.

They would also have access to higher education facilities to schools in their areas, he said and added that those who could not come in the first shift could serve the country and the nation by getting higher education in the second shift.

During the briefing, Shahram Khan Tarkai was briefed about the functioning of second shift schools in different districts, performance of students and teachers and other staff.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Education Amir Afaq, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmed and District Education Officers of different districts.

Related Topics

Education March All Government

Recent Stories

New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: ..

New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 minutes ago
 Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines afte ..

Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

5 minutes ago
 Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested b ..

Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested by Baltic States - Belarusian E ..

5 minutes ago
 Malaysian envoy to visit SCCI

Malaysian envoy to visit SCCI

5 minutes ago
 1.2 million people benefit from ERC’s winter aid ..

1.2 million people benefit from ERC’s winter aid campaign

11 minutes ago
 Success comes with a struggle and intense dedicati ..

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication, Muhammad Ismail

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>