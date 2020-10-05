KP education minister pays tributes to teachers on World Teachers' Day

Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers' Day, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai on Monday said he salutes to teachers for their contributions towards development and prosperity of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers' Day, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai on Monday said he salutes to teachers for their contributions towards development and prosperity of the country.

�Ina message issued here in connection with World Teachers' Day, the KP education ministers said the teachers who were considered as architects of the country's bright future were held in high esteem in society.�He said that teachers' played a vital role in preparing the country's youth for their role as future leaders of the nation and urged people to admire the role they played in building their future.

�He vowed to take tangible measures for resolving problems being faced by the teachers, adding he would raise voice at all forums for betterment and protecting rights of teachers.�In 2020, World Teachers' Day is being celebrated with the theme "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future".��The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers, who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.