KP Educational Boards' declare SSC results

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Boards on Tuesday declared Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for the year 2023

Adnan Shahid topped the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar and got 1086 marks.

He clinched the first position with an impressive score of 1086 marks on all boards.

Similarly, Umamah Noor Abbottabad Board got the first position with 1064 marks.

Javed Khan's outstanding performance in the Bannu Board's matriculation exams has led him to secure the first position with a total of 1056 marks.

Syed Adnan Raza topped Kohat Board and attained the first position with 1048 marks.

Saira Bibi's hard work and dedication have paid off as she secures the first position in the D.I. Khan Board's matriculation results with an impressive score of 1064 marks.

Sarah Khan secured the first position by getting 1075 marks.

Malakand Board topped by Muhammad Farooq with 1083 marks.

Similarly, in Swat Board, Jawad Alam grabs the first position with 1073 marks.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan congratulated the succeeded students and their parents.

He said that Rs 4.5 billion has been allocated for 107 developmental schemes for four months in the education sector.