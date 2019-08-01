UrduPoint.com
KP E&SED Launches E-transfer Policy For Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (KP E&SED) Thursday launched e-transfer policy to observe merit and transparency in teachers transfers in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (KP E&SED) Thursday launched e-transfer policy to observe merit and transparency in teachers transfers in the province.

The I.T Experts of the Department had developed an application that was launched in a ceremony held in CM House, Peshawar.

Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra was the chief guest on the occasion. During launching two applications were processed for online transfer of district Peshawar and successful applicant was posted in his selected school on merit.

KP Advisor to CM on E&SE Ziaullah Khan Bangash in his speech said that today is a historical day in the history of education, after teachers' selection on merit based system, all posting transfers will be made on merit, political involvement has no space in this system by using this latest technology.

The precious time of teachers and students will be utilized in productive manner.

The advisor further added that through this application, the education standard will also improve due to designed indicators. The results are enlisted and the teachers whose results are better can avail this policy.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash said that we are introducing reforms in E&SED according to the vision & mission of Prime Minister Pakistan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha.

He further added that we are also offering other departments to take benefits from this application and further develop it according to their needs.

He said print and electronic media is playing vital role in awareness of masses regarding development of E&SED which appreciable.

The education advisor said through regarding the application, the data of all vacant posts will be uploaded by concerned DEOs.

The applicants will apply for the vacant posts and their joint merit will be made. Dash board will be shared by Secretary E&SED, Director E&SE and DEOs. After merit, the data will be verified by concerned Principal and DEOs and those applications will be considered which are on top of the merit.

Advisor to CM on Merged districts Ajmal Khan Wazir, Members Provincial Assembly, Secretary Education Arshad Khan, Director Education Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and District Education Officers of all Districts were present on the occasion.

The chief guest Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that in previous tenure of five year, a number of reforms were introduced in education but in this tenure the performance of education department is appreciable.

He appreciated the teachers induction programme, introduction of school teachers for betterment of Primary education system and merit based new initiatives.

The chief guest also appreciated the steps taken by E&SED for drop out/ out of school children and innovative steps taken for the in school children.

Secretary Education Arshad Khan during his briefing on the E-Transfer application said that all posting transfer will be on merit based open for every applicant.

