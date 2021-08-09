KP government completes the digitalization of GCS

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abbottabad Tariq Ullah on Monday said that under KP government reforms policy all Girls Community Schools (GCS) under Elementary and Secondary Foundation were digitalized

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abbottabad Tariq Ullah on Monday said that under KP government reforms policy all Girls Community Schools (GCS) under Elementary and Secondary Foundation were digitalized.

While addressing a training workshop for teachers, he said that the department is also providing training to the teachers in different phases which have begun in all districts and would continue for one week.

He said that 95 teachers are performing duties in 72 Girls Community Schools (GCS) of district Abbottabad where 5000 students are studying.

He appreciated the efforts of MD elementary and secondary foundation Zareef ul Maani said that besides digitalization of all schools the foundation also launched a voucher scheme.

In district Abbottabad after the digitalization of GCS now training of teachers for Education Management Information System (EMIS) is underway which is a good step of provincial government towards the modernization of the education system, ADC said.

District Program Officer Mr. Nadeem while speaking on the occasion said that the digitalization of GCS would revolutionize the education system and it would also resolve the issues of the teachers' community.