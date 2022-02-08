KP Governor appoints Dr. Manzoor Hussain as Pro Vice Chancellor HU

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday appointed Professor Dr. Manzoor Hussain as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Hazara University (HU)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday appointed Professor Dr. Manzoor Hussain as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Hazara University (HU).

According to details, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr.

Manzoor Hussain was appointed as Pro VC by the chancellor HU and KP Governor while the provincial Higher education department also notified the appointment.

Professor Dr. Manzoor Hussain second time performing duties as Dean and he has vast experience in teaching and administration. His appointment as Pro VC would strengthen the research and development activities in HU.