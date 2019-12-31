UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Announced 200 Scholarships For Deserving Students

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:35 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced two hundred scholarships for deserving students of public sector schools of the province, says in media reports

According to provincial education Department, students of sixth grade or studying in class-VII would be provided financial assistance for five years up to elementary level.

(Pakistan Point news / Online - 31st December, 2019) he interested candidates can download online application form from website www.etea.edu.pk and submit till 13th of next month, while Entry (Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) est will be held on 26th of next month in Peshawar.

