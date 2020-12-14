KP govt approves RS 4.9 billions for 16 new colleges

Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Monday approved construction of 16 new colleges with an estimated cost of Rs 4.9 billions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Monday approved construction of 16 new colleges with an estimated cost of Rs 4.9 billions.

Provincial Development Working Party ( PDWP) in its meeting also approved RS 450.

8 millions( 45.8 Crores ) to overcome shortage of teaching staff in schools and colleges of the merged districts.

The meeting also approved construction of Girls Degree College at All Qila Maidan in Lower Dir.