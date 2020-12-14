UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves RS 4.9 Billions For 16 New Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

KP govt approves RS 4.9 billions for 16 new colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Monday approved construction of 16 new colleges with an estimated cost of Rs 4.9 billions.

Provincial Development Working Party ( PDWP) in its meeting also approved RS 450.

8 millions( 45.8 Crores ) to overcome shortage of teaching staff in schools and colleges of the merged districts.

The meeting also approved construction of Girls Degree College at All Qila Maidan in Lower Dir.

More Stories From Education

