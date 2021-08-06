UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Calls Back Teaching Staff Working On Deputation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:19 PM

KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deputation

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to repatriate the teaching staff serving on deputation basis in other administrative departments to colleges to overcome staff shortage in government colleges in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to repatriate the teaching staff serving on deputation basis in other administrative departments to colleges to overcome staff shortage in government colleges in the province.

All the lecturers, assistant professors, associate professors and professors deputed in other administrative departments and attached directorates (except education departments) have been directed to the Higher Education Department for further posting at various government colleges across the province, says an official source.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister Secretariat the decision in this regard was taken in the backdrop of a meeting of parliamentarians of the southern district with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who pointed out that shortage of teaching staff in public sector colleges was badly affecting academic performance and learning environment in the province.

The secretariat has been directed to deploy the concerned staff in the colleges on their return and disciplinary action should be taken against the staff violating the order, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is taking steps to promote education sector and facilitate students and in this regard furniture would be available for 95 percent students this year.

In addition, several boards have received complaints in the examinations, and the department is investigating these issues and the sources said action would be taken if anyone found guilty.

Action was taken and punishment was given to guilty persons in Malakand and Mardan Boards incidents and efforts were being made to put a permanent end to such practices.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mardan Malakand Government

Recent Stories

Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, net ..

Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, network security held at Women Un ..

2 minutes ago
 Thai police probe death of Swiss woman found near ..

Thai police probe death of Swiss woman found near waterfall

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims 19 more lives ; 964 new cases r ..

Coronavirus claims 19 more lives ; 964 new cases reported in Punjab on Friday

2 minutes ago
 200,000 saplings to be planted under special plant ..

200,000 saplings to be planted under special plantation campaign to be organized ..

2 minutes ago
 Korda has one hand on golf Olympic gold as Ashok l ..

Korda has one hand on golf Olympic gold as Ashok leads chasers

9 minutes ago
 Central Asia's leaders meet as Taliban advance in ..

Central Asia's leaders meet as Taliban advance in Afghanistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.