KP Govt Extends Closure Of Universities,colleges Till June 07

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:25 PM

KP govt extends closure of universities,colleges till June 07

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended closure of public and private sector universities and Colleges in 22 districts till June 07

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended closure of public and private sector universities and Colleges in 22 districts till June 07.

According to notification issued here on Friday, public and private sector universities and colleges in District Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Dir Upper and Lower, Bajaur, Buner, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Abbotabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Haripur, Battagram, Orakzai, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, South Waziristan and DIKhan will remain closed till June 07, having Covid positively five percent and above.

However, online mode of education would be continued as per practice in vogue.

It said that educational activities in the rest of districts would commence from May 24 with staggered approach, whereby students in single class or grade might not be called for attending the institutions more than two days a week.

More Stories From Education

