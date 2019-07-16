KP govt fully concentrating on education sector in tribal district: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash has said that the provincial government is fully concentrating on the tribal districts, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued special directives to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in this regard

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) in the merged districts here on Tuesday. Besides, Project Director, Zia-ul-Haq, Additional Project Director, Abidullah, Deputy Director, Asad Sarwar and officers of the IMU Education Department attended the meeting.

The adviser said that keeping in view the report of IMU, the provincial government has allocated a hefty fund of Rs.36 billion in the budget for financial year 2019-20 for the promotion of education sector in the tribal districts.

During the meeting the monitoring report of the IMU regarding the schools of tribal districts was discussed in detail.

The report said that out of the 5889 schools, the IMU has monitored 6788 schools.

The report further said that the monitoring of 98% schools of the tribal districts has been completed while the monitoring of the remaining 2% schools that could not be conducted due to security reasons would be carried out shortly.

The attendance of teachers in tribal districts remained 82% while the attendance of students was recorded 62%. The report confirms the provision of electricity in 45% schools while the remaining are still lacking the facility. Similarly, 49% schools are lacking water, 70% schools are having toilet facilities.

Furthermore, the report said that 82% schools are having boundary walls and only 18 persons are without the boundary wall while attendance of non-teaching staff remained 74%.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash said that soon after the merger of tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the IMU has been extended to tribal districts.