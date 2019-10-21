UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Initiates Online Registration Of Private Schools: Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:14 PM

KP Govt initiates online registration of private schools: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that new E- Registration policy has been initiated for online registration of private schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that new E- Registration policy has been initiated for online registration of private schools.

Chairing a meeting regarding private schools registration authority, he said that aim of E-registration was to facilitate private schools in registration process and to regulate them as par government policy.

He said that different committees have been constituted as par court orders to determine fee of private schools, appointment of officers at Tehsil and district levels. The committees also included scrutiny committee at district level and committees for recovery of summer holidays fees in installments.

He said that registration of tuition centers and academies would start soon under the ambit of private schools registration authority.

Ziaullah Bangash said that charity schools giving free of cost education would also be registered but they would be exempted from registration fee.

He said that normal registration fee date is December 31, 2019, adding that so far over 850 schools have been registered in Hazara division.

The meeting was informed that so far 1950 schools have been registered under special drive started in Mardan, Malakand, Khyber districts taking the figure of total registered schools from 3600 to 5550 within two months and generating Rs 23 million revenue during the period.

Ziaullah Bangash said that a comprehensive policy is being chalked out to determine school fee as per available facilities, sibling discount, annual charges and salaries of teachers and staff.

He said the policy would be developed in consultation with all stakeholders including owners of private schools and parents.

