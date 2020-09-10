KP govt issues notification for reopening of schools from Sept 15

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday issued a notification, allowing educational institutions to reopen in phases from September 15 after ensuring compliance with COVID-19 prevention SOPs for safe schooling .The schools are opening in the province nearly six months after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country and sent students home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday issued a notification, allowing educational institutions to reopen in phases from September 15 after ensuring compliance with COVID-19 prevention SOPs for safe schooling .The schools are opening in the province nearly six months after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country and sent students home.

The notification issued by Elementary and Secondary Education Department said that the competent authority has allowed commencement of educational activities in elementary and secondary education institutions only for classes in grade 9 and above.�The educational institutions have been allowed to reopen with the condition that they strictly observe the notified COVID-19 prevention SOPs for safe schooling.� The restriction placed on the maximum number of staff allowed in educational institutions was also removed, it added.