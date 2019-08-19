UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Nominates Zia Ul Sarhadi As Senate Member Of KP Medical University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:55 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department Monday notified that former Senior Vice President KP Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zia ul Haq Sarhadi as Senate member of Khyber Medical University Peshawar for a period of three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department Monday notified that former Senior Vice President KP Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zia ul Haq Sarhadi as Senate member of Khyber Medical University Peshawar for a period of three years.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated Zia ul Haq Sarhadi in exercise of power conferred by Clause (0) of Sub-section (1) of Section-19 of KP Universities Act, 2012, according to a notification issued here Monday.

The other members nominated by the governor included Dr Ihsan ul Haq, Dir Ikram Ghani and Prof Dr Mukhtar Alam.

