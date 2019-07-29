UrduPoint.com
KP Govt. Reshuffles HED's Female Associate Professors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:04 PM

KP Govt. reshuffles HED's female Associate Professors

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Monday reshuffled female Associate Professors of Higher Education Department (HED) and posted them against different posts across the province with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Monday reshuffled female Associate Professors of Higher education Department (HED) and posted them against different posts across the province with immediate effect.

In a notification issued here Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ms. Saira Khatoon (BS-20) Associate Professor of urdu Govt. Girls Degree College (GGDC) No.1 Mansehra has been posted as Principal GGDC Sadda Kurram, Ms. Nighat Tabassum Associate Professor Islamiyat GGDC at Tajo Bibi, Charsadda has been posted as Principal GGDC Khar Bajaur, Ms. Hamida Afridi Associate Professor Urdu GGPGC Bannu has been posted as Principal GGDC Wana South Waziristan, Ms. Mussarat Jabeen Associate Professor of Political Science GGDC Katlang Mardan has been posted as Principal GGPGC Saidu Sharif Swat, Ms. Tahseen Begum Associate Professor of Political Science GGPGC Mardan has been posted as Principal GGDC Dargai, Malakand, Ms. Iffat Shaheen Associate Professor of Urdu GGDC Gulshan Rahman, Peshawar has been posted as Principal GGDC Pir Piai Nowshera and Ms. Ghazala Yousaf Associate Professor of English GGDC Pabbi Nowshera has been posted as Principal GGDC Khwazakhela Swat.

Similarly, the adjustment have been ordered, Ms. Zarifa Rani (BS-19) Associate Professor of Physics GGDC No.1 Charsadda has been adjusted as Associate Professor GGDC Pabbi Nowshera, Ms. Zakia Shahab (BS-19) Associate Professor of Chemistry GGDC Township Bannu has been adjusted as Associate Professor GGDC Tajo Bibi Charsadda, Ms. Tahamul (BS-19) Associate Professor of Pashto GGPGC Mardan has been adjusted as Associate Professor GGDC Tajo Bibi Charsadda, Ms. Shakila Tariq (BS-19) Associate Professor of Urdu GGPGC Sheikh Maltoon Mardan has been adjusted as Principal GGDC Par Hoti Mardan, Ms. Safia Rehana (BS-19) Associate Professor of Islamiat GGDC Kota Swabi has been adjusted as Associate Professor GGDC Manairi Swabi, Ms. Humera Kamal (BS-19) Associate Professor of Chemistry GGDC Manairi, Swabi has been adjusted as Principal GGDC, Kota Swabi, Ms. Gul Naz (BS-20) Professor GFC-W Peshawar has been adjusted as Associate Professor at GGDC Hayatabad Ms. Safia Gul (BS-20) Professor GGDC Hayatabad has been adjusted as Professor GFC-W Peshawar and Ms. Nadia Ashraf (BS-20) Principal GGDC Pir Piai Nowshera has been adjustment as Principal GGDC KDA, Kohat.

