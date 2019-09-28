KP govt signed MoU UET-Agri Uni to strengthen research work

The Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Coop Department, Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UET Peshawar and University of Agriculture have signed the MoU to strengthen research collaboration in the fields of agriculture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):The Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Coop Department, Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UET Peshawar and University of Agriculture have signed the MoU to strengthen research collaboration in the fields of agriculture.

The Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Coop Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Israr, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, and Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture, Peshawar Prof Dr. Jehan Bakht, signed the MoU.

The MoU is aimed to enhance scientific and technological developments through joint research and consultative programs between the faculty and researchers of both universities and make possible recommendations to the Government.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq Chairman Department of Agricultural Engineering UET Peshawar present on the occasion informed that meetings were held earlier with the Department of Agriculture, Govt.

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strengthening "academia-industry and government linkages" to address the increasing challenges of agriculture and food security in Pakistan.

He said that the MoU is based on the spirit to bring in the expertise of engineers and professionals from UET Peshawar and UoA to help policy makers in making rationale decisions in relevant fields.

Under the MoU, joint conferences, seminars and invited lectures will also be held for the mutual benefit of the students and faculty of both institutions.

Senior officials from the allied Directorates of Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization from UET Peshawar and University of Agriculture were also present on the occasion.