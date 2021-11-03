KP govt starts scholarship worth Rs. 290 M for graduates of technical education

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is launching a scholarship program for graduates of technical education across the province including merged districts, on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is launching a scholarship program for graduates of technical education across the province including merged districts, on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan.

The KP government has allocated Rs. 290 million for a scholarship program for 900 graduates to be selected on merit.

The TEVTA is formally launching the program next month under which Rs. 25000 per month will be given to each entitled student for one year.

Under the program, internships will be given to students in industries and multinational companies to enhance their skills and provide good job opportunities once they complete their education.

The TEVTA has established 90 vocational institutes across the province including 12 in the newly merged districts and presently around39,200 students are getting technical training�from�TEVTA institutes.

The provincial government has provided over Rs. 1billion interest-free�loan�to 4,600 tribal youth for establishing their own�business and under the ADP 2021-22 three new vocational institutes will be set up in merged districts and 10 in the rest of the province.