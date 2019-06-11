UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Build Over 10,000 Early Childhood Education Classrooms: Taimur Jhagra

1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said the provincial government would allocate enough resources in the fiscal budget 2019-20 to build over 10,000 Early Childhood Education Classrooms and create New Early Childhood Education (ECE)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said the provincial government would allocate enough resources in the fiscal budget 2019-20 to build over 10,000 Early Childhood Education Classrooms and create New Early Childhood Education (ECE).

He said that learning in the early years of a child's life sets the foundation to learn in the future. ECE is crucial for a child's cognitive development and future learning success.

He further said in the past the concept and understanding of ECE was very limited and has been largely confined to Katchi class before Grade 1 and in most cases, katchi-class children had to share a room with Class 1 and Class 2 students.

The minister said there were no specially designed classrooms for these young learners, nor do they had specialized teachers who have been trained in early education.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already established model Early Childhood Classrooms at some of its Primary schools in the previous government for providing a dedicated learning atmosphere to kids in early age.

ECE programme will benefit the province and its economy, as well as the individual children who will be enabled to become active and effective contributors to society, he concluded.

