KP Govt To Establish 40 New Colleges By 2021

Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

With the aim to ensure access to higher education to students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government would establish 40 more colleges for both girls and boys by the end of 2021

An official of provincial Higher Education Directorate (HED) told this agency that the new colleges included 13 for boys and 27 for girls, adding that keeping in view the shortage of girls colleges especially in far flung areas, the government had decided to construct more of them.

Apart from this, he said, seven Law Colleges and 30 Models Colleges were also being established throughout the province that would facilitate the local youth to get higher education in their own respective areas instead of traveling to other districts on high expenses.

He said that at present there are a total of 303 colleges fully functional across the province including 177 colleges for male students and 126 for females.

It was further told that some 67 colleges were under construction including 29 colleges for female students.

The official said that a total of 42 new colleges were reflected in the current Annual Development Programme (ADP) including 12 colleges in newly merged districts, however, work on 40 would be completed by the end of this year.

He said that during last financial year 20 colleges were completed adding that a consolidated summary had been prepared regarding land requirements for new colleges in rural and urban areas of the province.

Regarding transport service to the females, he said, the government on the request of HED handed over pink buses donated by Japan to Women degree Colleges and one Women University in four district of the province, while an order of 45 more buses had also been placed for provision of transport to women colleges in the merged districts.

