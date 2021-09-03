KP Govt to impart skill development training to over 5500 youth in merged district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to empower the tribal youth, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out a skill development programme for over 5500 youth of the merged district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :In order to empower the tribal youth, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out a skill development programme for over 5500 youth of the merged district.

Under the programme, the KP government would impart free training in tourism, technical fields and IT businesses through KP Information Technology board (KPITB) and KP education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

An official of KP Information Department said that the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has already approved Rs 1.4 billion for the project while TEVTA has started two-year Paramedics training courses.

He said that a training programme was launched for youth from North and South Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, and sub divisions Tank, DI Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat and Peshawar.

He said that free training with boarding and lodging facilities along with the monthly stipend would be given to the students, while the courses would be arranged at renowned institutions of the country.

The officials said that female candidates were also encouraged to apply for the training courses so that they could also serve their communities in their respective areas besides supporting their families.

Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information & Technology Board (KPITB) in partnership with DEMO, DataPoint, and Tech Valley will be carrying out the capacity-building project, "Employable Digital Skills for the Youth of Newly Merged Areas" to train 840 youth across the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on employable digital skills to ensure their inclusion in the digital economy under the KP Youth Employment Programme (KPYEP).

The courses to be offered including Graphic designing, WordPress, mobile app development, blogging and content writing and social media marketing.

The youth between the age of 18 to 30 years having intermediate qualification and domicile of merged district can apply for the courses.

Apart from the mentioned courses, he said KPITB was introducing a series of courses for youth across newly merged districts to master digital skills, expand their employment opportunities and know-how of the ever-evolving digital world.

The duration of the courses would be from four day to two weeks with 12 to 18 hours in total, he said and informed that the courses would also be offered online by a team of professional trainers.

Regarding KP Youth Employment Program, the official said that it aims to empower 40,000 unemployed and underemployed youth in the province by providing a range of basic, intermediate and advanced level skills in IT and linking them with employment opportunities.

This will create a larger base of IT workers in the province, who can be tapped as the market develops. The program aims to reduce the industry academia skills gap by providing short courses that enhance employability in a changing economy.

/395