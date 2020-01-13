UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Launch Special Drives To Enroll 1.9 Mln Out Of School Children: PA Told

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would launch special drives to enroll as many as 1.9 million out of school children of the province, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub informed the provincial assembly on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would launch special drives to enroll as many as 1.9 million out of school children of the province, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub informed the provincial assembly on Monday.

Responding to question of Sobia Shahid of PML-N, during question hour, he said under the education emergency programme every child would be given free of cost admission in all public schools.

He further said the government would establish community schools in the areas where the distance between one village to another is half kilometer.

In a written reply, the minister informed the House that in Mardan Division the department enrolled 425,079 children in government schools including 229,882 females and 195,197 male children.

To another question of MMA Inayatullah, the minister responded the government was spending Rs 23,290 on each student of Primary and secondary government schools across the province.

The mover expressing his dissatisfaction over written reply by the department requested the chair to refer the question to concerned committee and the same was referred.

Similarly, a question of Sahibzada Sananullah of PPP regarding provision of primary, middle and higher secondary schools in each provincial constituency was also referred to committee concerned.

However, education minister informed the House in a written reply that from year 2013 to June 2018, KP government approved as many as 2805 primary, middle, high and Higher Secondary Schools for all provincial Constituencies.

He added that so far 2234 schools have been completed while 571 were in process of completion. To another question of Sanaullah of PPP, he told that in 2014-15 the government established 170 IT laboratories in High and Higher Secondary Schools across KP while 500 were set up each in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The MPA concerned expressed dissatisfaction over the reply and insisted the Chair to refer it to relevant committee but the Minister objected and the question was deferred.

