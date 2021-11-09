KP Govt to spend Rs 300 mn on Shamzoi Degree College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government would spend Rs 300 million on the construction of Government Degree College Shamozai in the Swat district

Dr. Amjad Ali, Provincial Minister for Housing said that the college was being constructed on 20 Kanal land that after completion would provide quality education facilities to students at their doorsteps.

Talking to media, he said it was the long-awaited demand of people of Shamozai that was fulfilled by the PTI government.

He said educational institutions' from Primary to college level were being constructed in PK-6.

He said Rs six billion were being spent on the provision of furniture at government schools across Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The Minister said schools are being equipped with model classrooms, computer laboratories, libraries, sports stadiums, and hostels to facilitate students.

He said trickle-down effects of educational reforms of the Government have started in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, adding a record increase has been made in the educational budget in Khyber Pankhurst.