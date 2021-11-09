UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Spend Rs 300 Mn On Shamzoi Degree College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:14 PM

KP Govt to spend Rs 300 mn on Shamzoi Degree College

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government would spend Rs 300 million on the construction of Government Degree College Shamozai in the Swat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government would spend Rs 300 million on the construction of Government Degree College Shamozai in the Swat district.

Dr. Amjad Ali, Provincial Minister for Housing said that the college was being constructed on 20 Kanal land that after completion would provide quality education facilities to students at their doorsteps.

Talking to media, he said it was the long-awaited demand of people of Shamozai that was fulfilled by the PTI government.

He said educational institutions' from Primary to college level were being constructed in PK-6.

He said Rs six billion were being spent on the provision of furniture at government schools across Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The Minister said schools are being equipped with model classrooms, computer laboratories, libraries, sports stadiums, and hostels to facilitate students.

He said trickle-down effects of educational reforms of the Government have started in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, adding a record increase has been made in the educational budget in Khyber Pankhurst.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Education Swat Budget Amjad Ali Media From Government Billion Million PK-6 Housing

Recent Stories

All 14 Crew Members of Vessel Running Aground in R ..

All 14 Crew Members of Vessel Running Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated - M ..

15 seconds ago
 Japan Launches Small Epsilon 5 Rocket With Nine Sa ..

Japan Launches Small Epsilon 5 Rocket With Nine Satellites

7 minutes ago
 Dist. govt devises strategy to control inflation

Dist. govt devises strategy to control inflation

7 minutes ago
 Singapore Will Not Pay to Treat Unvaccinated COVID ..

Singapore Will Not Pay to Treat Unvaccinated COVID-19 Patients From December 8

7 minutes ago
 RPT - CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage ..

RPT - CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukr ..

7 minutes ago
 Harris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meetin ..

Harris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meeting With Macron After AUKUS Row

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.