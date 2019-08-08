UrduPoint.com
KP HERA Serves Notices On Unregistered Medical Institutes

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:12 PM

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to unregistered medical teaching institutions of Swat, Mardan and Chakdara and has summoned their directors and owners on August 21, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to unregistered medical teaching institutions of Swat, Mardan and Chakdara and has summoned their directors and owners on August 21, 2019.

According to an official handout issued here on Thursday, the Secretary, HERA, KP Sajid Inam has issued notices to the directors and owners of medical teaching institutions in Swat, Mardan, Chakdara including Medical College of Health Management Sciences and Institute of Nursing Chakdara Dir Lower, National College of Nursing Fiza Gut, Mingora (Swat), East & West Institute of Medical Sciences, Mardan, and Rifa International University Islamabad and has told them that their institutions are unregistered with any authority so far, which is the violation of the HERA Act.

Through the notice, the directors and owners of all four institutes have been directed to appear before the Chairman, Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 21. 2019.

