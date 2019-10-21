UrduPoint.com
KP Launches E-registration Policy For Private Schools

Mon 21st October 2019

KP launches E-registration policy for private schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangash Monday said that an E-registration policy has been launched for the facilitation of the private schools.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) here, he said under the policy the registration of schools will be carried out through online system, whose basic objective is the facilitation of the private schools' owners and regulation of all schools under the officially prepared policy.

On this occasion, the Managing Director, Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Tashfeen Haider gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the authority and achieved targets .

He said that in light of the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, committees have been constituted for the fixation of private schools' fee and on the directives of High Court the establishment of offices are district and tehsil level, district level scrutiny committee, fee fixation and recovery of the fee of summer vacations in installments.

These committees will submit their reports within a period of one month and in light of these reports the fees of the schools will be fixed on the basis of facilities and standard. In this connection, all stakeholders will also be consulted.

The adviser said that the registration of process of tuition centres and academies are being initiated that comes under the supervision of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority. He said that under a pilot project an academy has already been registered.

He said that the institutions providing free education, baitul mal, schools and other trust providing free education will also be registered with the authority. However, such institutions are exempted of registration fee and will be bound for only one inspection and depositing of security fee.

He said that the private schools of the newly merged districts have been granted special relaxation in protection from payment of penalty in heads of registration and up-gradation. He said that they can register their schools with normal fee till December 321, 2019,In his presentation, the MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Tashfeen Haider said that more than 850 schools have been registered in Hazara division while special registration drives have also been launched in Malakand division, Mardan and tribal district of Khyber and over 1950 private schools have been registered in a short period of two months. With the registration drive the number of registered schools in the province has increased from 3600 to 5550 while a revenue of Rs.23 million has also been collected in head of registration.

