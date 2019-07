(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly presided by MPA Babar Slaim Thursday adopted KP education Monitoring Authority Bill 2019 and KP Charities Bill 2019

KP Education Monitoring Authority Bill was moved by Adviser to Chief Minister on Elementary Education, Zia Ullah Bangash and KP Charities Bill was moved by Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan.