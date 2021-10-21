KP PRCS to establish Junior Youth Clubs at 300 schools to teach democracy, serving humanity

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :In order to teach school kids about democracy and to inculcate a spirit of serving the humanity in children, Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday launched a unique campaign to establish Junior Youth Clubs at 300 high schools across the province and later be extended to colleges and universities.

Under the campaign, students of Class 6 to 10 would be empowered to choose their representatives to sharpen their leadership skills.

In this regard, KP PRCS Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Mohammed Hamid Khan said the COVID-19 positivity ratio was getting favourable for PRCS to resume various activities for students in educational institutions.

Under the campaign, he said students were not only to be taught to find solutions to their problems democratically, but also to instill the spirit of service to humanity under the basic seven fundamental principles of The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

He further said that during the campaign the elected members of youth clubs would be trained by PRCS on basic First Aid, Youth as agents of behavioral change, and climate change adaptation, so in future, they could spread the knowledge with their peers.

While speaking to media on the occasion, Secretary PRCS KP Syed Ali Hassan said, "We are having the support of International Federation of the Red Cross and Italian Red Cross for the said campaign, which has initially selected government schools for setting up of junior youth clubs by PRCS youth and volunteer department.

In the first phase, kids studying from class 6 to 10 would be given a right to vote to choose right person for the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Finance Secretary and 6 members while school principal would be given a position of President of the Youth Club and one each school teachers as the chairman and vice-chairman.

He further said that the elected cabinet would also be involved in taking the problems of the students to the school administration and organizing various activities for the other fellows in the school.