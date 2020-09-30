KP primary schools reopen under SOPs observance

The primary schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened on Wednesday after closure of six-and-a-half-month break due to coronavirus situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Primary schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened on Wednesday after closure of six-and-a-half-month break due to coronavirus situation.

Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Tarakai yesterday had announced to reopen all primary schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a meeting of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) gave a go-ahead for resumption of primary schools.

On reopening of primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Tarakai has congratulated the little students and their parents and advised them to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs against coronavirus. He also urged upon the parents to send their children to schools with proper safety guidelines.

He said students of primary schools must wear safety masks and bring edibles from their homes.

Besides, students should avoid close mingling and sharing food with each other. The school management should also provide proper hand-washing facilities and sanitizers and maintain social distance among teaching staff and students.

Director Education, Hafiz Ibraheem said in a media message that around 3 million children were studying in primary schools and we have to make proper safety arrangements to restart their curricular activities.

He said we have to save our children from coronavirus and keep imparting education to them despite passing through a difficult phase. Strict implementation of SOPs will be ensured at primary schools, he added.