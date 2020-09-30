UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Primary Schools Reopen Under SOPs Observance

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:03 PM

KP primary schools reopen under SOPs observance

The primary schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened on Wednesday after closure of six-and-a-half-month break due to coronavirus situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Primary schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened on Wednesday after closure of six-and-a-half-month break due to coronavirus situation.

Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Tarakai yesterday had announced to reopen all primary schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a meeting of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) gave a go-ahead for resumption of primary schools.

On reopening of primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Tarakai has congratulated the little students and their parents and advised them to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs against coronavirus. He also urged upon the parents to send their children to schools with proper safety guidelines.

He said students of primary schools must wear safety masks and bring edibles from their homes.

Besides, students should avoid close mingling and sharing food with each other. The school management should also provide proper hand-washing facilities and sanitizers and maintain social distance among teaching staff and students.

Director Education, Hafiz Ibraheem said in a media message that around 3 million children were studying in primary schools and we have to make proper safety arrangements to restart their curricular activities.

He said we have to save our children from coronavirus and keep imparting education to them despite passing through a difficult phase. Strict implementation of SOPs will be ensured at primary schools, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

“Will you shut up man!,”: Biden reacts to ragi ..

2 minutes ago

Provision of quality food items top priority of go ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks close lower after Trump-Biden debate

1 minute ago

Computer lab inaugurated in University of Malakand ..

1 minute ago

South Africa pull-out dooms Super Rugby after 25 y ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait to swear in new emir after death of ruler

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.