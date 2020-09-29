UrduPoint.com
KP Primary Schools To Reopen On Sept 30: Tarakai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

KP Primary schools to reopen on Sept 30: Tarakai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Tarakai Tuesday announced that all primary schools of the province would be reopened on September 30 (Wednesday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Minister Shahram Tarakai Tuesday announced that all Primary schools of the province would be reopened on September 30 (Wednesday).

In a brief media talk, the KP Education Minister said the decision of reopening primary schools was taken in the meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday.

As announced by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood after the NCOC meeting, the primary schools would reopen on September 30, Tarakai said.

He said that strict implementation of SOPs for coronavirus would be ensured at schools.

