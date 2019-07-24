UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP PSRA Notifies Registration, Renewal Charges Of Tuition Academies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 second ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:36 PM

KP PSRA notifies registration, renewal charges of tuition academies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) here Wednesday notified schedule for registration and renewal of all tuition academies and centers for the academic session 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) here Wednesday notified schedule for registration and renewal of all tuition academies and centers for the academic session 2019-20.

According to details, the KP PSRA has notified registration fee ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs 100,000 for tuition academies and centers charging fee from Rs.5000 to Rs.35001 and above per student per course. The tuition academies and centers can be registered with normal fee from June 28 to August 31.

Registration fee for tuition academies and centers charging fee up to Rs5000 per student per course would be Rs20,000, fee Rs 5001 to Rs7000 would be Rs 25,000, fee Rs7001 to Rs9000 would be Rs30000, fee Rs9001 to Rs.

11000 would be Rs.35000, fee Rs11001 to Rs13000 would be Rs40,000, fee Rs13001 to Rs15000 would be Rs.45,000, fee Rs.15001 to Rs17000 would be Rs50,000, fee Rs17001 to 19000 would be Rs.55,000, fee 19001 to Rs.21,000 would be Rs60,000, fee Rs21001 to Rs 23000 would be Rs70000, fee Rs23001 to Rs.30,000 would be Rs 80,000, fee Rs30001 to 35,000 would be Rs90,000 and registration fee for tuition academies centers charging fee Rs35001 and above per student per course would be Rs.100,000.

Furthermore, the tuition academies and centers for ETEA and other professional courses have been asked to deposit Rs30,000 and tuition academies for general classes to deposit Rs5,000 as security fees.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Student June August All From

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

55 minutes ago

KPFA seals factory in Bannu for preparing fake chi ..

1 second ago

Ceremony held to pay tribute to Rescue workers who ..

17 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for annua ..

17 minutes ago

'Tourist Police force to perform duties in Murree ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.