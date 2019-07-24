KP PSRA notifies registration, renewal charges of tuition academies

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) here Wednesday notified schedule for registration and renewal of all tuition academies and centers for the academic session 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) here Wednesday notified schedule for registration and renewal of all tuition academies and centers for the academic session 2019-20.

According to details, the KP PSRA has notified registration fee ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs 100,000 for tuition academies and centers charging fee from Rs.5000 to Rs.35001 and above per student per course. The tuition academies and centers can be registered with normal fee from June 28 to August 31.

Registration fee for tuition academies and centers charging fee up to Rs5000 per student per course would be Rs20,000, fee Rs 5001 to Rs7000 would be Rs 25,000, fee Rs7001 to Rs9000 would be Rs30000, fee Rs9001 to Rs.

11000 would be Rs.35000, fee Rs11001 to Rs13000 would be Rs40,000, fee Rs13001 to Rs15000 would be Rs.45,000, fee Rs.15001 to Rs17000 would be Rs50,000, fee Rs17001 to 19000 would be Rs.55,000, fee 19001 to Rs.21,000 would be Rs60,000, fee Rs21001 to Rs 23000 would be Rs70000, fee Rs23001 to Rs.30,000 would be Rs 80,000, fee Rs30001 to 35,000 would be Rs90,000 and registration fee for tuition academies centers charging fee Rs35001 and above per student per course would be Rs.100,000.

Furthermore, the tuition academies and centers for ETEA and other professional courses have been asked to deposit Rs30,000 and tuition academies for general classes to deposit Rs5,000 as security fees.