(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) sealed two schools due to non compliance of PSRA regulations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) sealed two schools due to non compliance of PSRA regulations.

The officials of KP-PSRA, on the directives of Managing Director sealed Roots Millinium school and Beacon House at Phase-III chowk said the spokesperson here on Monday.

Both schools were sealed for demanding three months summer vacation fee.