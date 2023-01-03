KP Science & Tech Directorate appoints Supervisor Interdisciplinary Research Training Center

Directorate of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the appointment of Prof Dr. Sheeraz Ahmad as Supervisor Interdisciplinary Research Training Center (IRTC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Directorate of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the appointment of Prof Dr. Sheeraz Ahmad as Supervisor Interdisciplinary Research Training Center (IRTC).

Dr. Sheeraz who is serving as Dean Iqra University Peshawar will focus in the discipline of `Micro Hydro Plants, Advanced Materials' for a period of two years, read a notification issued by the Science and Technology Directorate.

"As an IRTC-approved supervisor Dr. Sheeraz will play a significant role in guiding the researchers to develop a comprehensive understanding of their research topic," the notification added.

He will also supervise the Undergraduate, Master and Postdoc fellows for their research activities and select students with the potential to conduct quality research and establish an effective working relationship with them.

The appointment made also binding on Dr. Sheeraz to provide academic guidance to research scholars with respect to their research, comprehensive examinations, publications, timely completion of the dissertation, and their professional path after degree completion.

Dr. Sheeraz is also assigned the job of evaluating the performance of scholars critically as per national and international standards, instilling in students the importance of originality and creativity and highlighting the perils of academic dishonesty and plagiarism.

It merits to mention here that Dr. Sheeraz is a senior professor who holds a professional degree of Engineering and PhD in Computer Engineering.