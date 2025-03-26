KP Shifts Private Institutions’ Exam Centers To Govt Colleges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to shift the examination centers of private educational institutions to government colleges for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to shift the examination centers of private educational institutions to government colleges for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2025.
The move, directed by Chief Secretary KP, aims to accommodate the large number of private students and ensure proper examination facilities.
A notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Education KP stated that all secondary education boards will relocate private institutions’ exam centers to government colleges.
Authorities have instructed government colleges to cooperate with the respective boards in setting up the centers. Regional directors and JMC coordinators have been directed to ensure compliance.
The decision seeks to enhance transparency and provide equal facilities to all students. Officials from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and Higher Education have also been informed.
