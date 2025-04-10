KP standing committee discuss incident of paper leakage in Mardan Board

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education chaired by Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand here Thursday sought inquiry report of paper leakage incident in Mardan board and action taken against elements involved.

The meeting was also attended by committee members including Iftikhar Mashwani, Adnan Khan, Sobia Shahid, Abdus Salam Afridi, Tariq Saeed, Aasma Alam, Riaz Khan and Anwar Khan besides Special Secretary Education, Additional Secretary, district education officers and controller examination Mardan Board.

On the occasion, officials also briefed the committee about paper leakage incident and the steps being taken against perpetrators.

The meeting directed to furnish an inquiry report of paper leakage and action taken against involved staff.

Chairman of the committee also directed to timely release funds for construction of schools earthquake hit schools of District Battagram. He said that relevant elected members should be consulted while making decisions about upgradation of schools.

He said that schools of Battagram that were damaged during earthquake should be constricted on priority basis. He also urged finance department to release NOC for recruiting Class IV employees and security staff.

Committee also discussed matters relating to appointment of teachers and release of salary to teachers of education foundation.