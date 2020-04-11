KP students of Grade 1 to 8th not to be promoted on complimentary basis: Akbar Ayub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Saturday clarified that the students of grade 1 to 8th were not being promoted on a complimentary basis in the province

In a press statement, the minister said where the annual examinations of these students had been conducted the results would be announced there soon. However, the minister added, a decision would be taken soon about promotion procedure of students of those areas where the annual examinations could not be held yet.

He categorically rejected the viral social media news about the promotion of students on the basis of complimentary basis and informed that all the District Education Officers (DEO) had been directed to immediately announce the results of these classes, if the examinations had been conducted.

Moreover, the promoted students to next grades should be given new syllabus and tasks for summer vacations.

Akbar Ayub elucidated that this directive was for the government sector schools while the Private school Regulatory Authority (PSRA) would soon issue directives for private schools.

While explaining the annual examinations of boards including Matric and Intermediate, the minister said that the board exams would be started during the first week of June 2020.

The EDOs were also directed to follow the given guidelines for protection of COVID-19 during the examination process.