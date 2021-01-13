KP universities directed to introduce recruitment scheme without pension liability

(@FahadShabbir)

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday directed all vice chancellors of the public sector universities to amend their statutes, envisaging a recruitment scheme having no pension liability for university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday directed all vice chancellors of the public sector universities to amend their statutes, envisaging a recruitment scheme having no pension liability for university.

The step has been taken as part of efforts to overcome the financial crunch which was currently being faced by public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Currently the public sector universities are running into severe financial straits and finding it hard even to pay salaries and pensions to its employees, timely.

According to the notification issued by HEC KP, the medical allowance in its current form would be abolished and shall be paid at the provincial government rates.

Maintenance costs including repair, security, and other facilities costs to be fully recovered from the employees provided with accommodation by all the institutions on the University Campus.

It further says that the pay scales shall be delinked from Basic Pay Scale Scheme and 'University Pay Scale" based on defined contribution pension scheme having no pension liability for the University shall be implemented for all future initial recruitments.

For this purpose, it says that the Universities shall make necessary amendments in their respective statutes. It also provides for reformed fee structure and staff quotas of the schools which are run by the universities to overcome rising financial deficit, besides constituting separate Board of Governors (BOG) for theses schools to achieve academic, financial, and administrative efficiency in the their performance.

However, the board will work under the statutory framework prescribed by the respective University for the purpose.

It says that the government grant and other resources meant for higher education shall not be expended on meeting the shortfall of the constituent schools.

The notification further says that House Subsidy and Requisition shall be paid at the provincial government rates, adding the universities that are paying only house rent allowance at the provincial government rates, and not house subsidy and requisition, shall continue with the same.

The Universities will be assisted in the process of exploring new avenues of financial resources.