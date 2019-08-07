KP voucher payment issues of private schools to be resolve on priority: Ziaullah Khan Bangash

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Ziaullah Khan Bangash Wednesday said voucher payments issues of the private Schools would be resolved on priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Ziaullah Khan Bangash Wednesday said voucher payments issues of the private Schools would be resolved on priority.

He directed to formulate a four-member committee from private schools who will cordially formulate a policy guidelines regarding the issues with MD Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF).

He expressed these views while talking to delegation of private school owners led by Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) elected members Fazlullah Daudzai, Syed Anas Takrim, Haji Abid and Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Education Arshad Khan and MD ESEF Mutasim Billah Shah were present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash further added that Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation has been re-structured and a board members meeting will be convened till the end of this month.

The presently formulated committee will present their findings before the board which is the competent authority for approval.

Education Advisor said that all issues will be resolved after fulfilling the codal formalities mentioned in the agreement and PC-1.

He added that in this financial and academic year, second shift and rented building projects have been initiated to attract the out of school children and voucher scheme is also one of the main project.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash said that education department has taken an initiative to award universal tracking ID to the children less than 16 years of age to track them which will show their schools details and will also indicate out of school children.

The delegation thanked and appreciated the efforts of education Advisor for solving their voucher issues.