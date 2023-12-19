Open Menu

KSA Announces 700 Scholarships For Pak Students

December 19, 2023

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has increased the number of scholarships from 600 to 700 for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has increased the number of scholarships from 600 to 700 for Pakistani students.

Official sources told on Tuesday, Pakistani students can avail these scholarships by applying through “Study in Saudi” electronic portal.

The portal provides a one-window comprehensive gateway for international students to apply and process applications for study in the Kingdom i.e., Self-financed, Partial Scholarship and Full Scholarship.

Students can apply for their desired degree which includes almost all disciplines except medical science.

The details of the scholarship are given on the Saudi Mission’s website: https:/studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/.

More Stories From Education