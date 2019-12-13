KSBL Awards Degrees to MBA Class of 2019

The Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) conferred degrees to the batch of MBA 2019 at the 5th Commencement Ceremony, held at the KSBL campus

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2019) The Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) conferred degrees to the batch of MBA 2019 at the 5th Commencement Ceremony, held at the KSBL campus. The commencement event was opened by the Founding Chairman of KSBL Mr. Hussain Dawood. The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Chairman SECP Mr. Aamir Khan.

The Founding Chairman of KSBL, Mr. Hussain Dawood in his address to the graduating students said, “At KSBL we endeavor to train people to effectively manage scarce resources honorably and sustainably. Resources are the strength of an economy, and effective utilization of resources adds to the wealth of a nation. If Pakistan is to become a developed nation, its people must first be given the opportunity and the means to develop into leaders who specialize in the management of resources in all aspects.

”

The keynote speaker, Mr. Aamir Khan addressed the ceremony and congratulated the students for graduating from one of the region’s finest academic institutions. He encouraged graduates to always practice impeccable work ethics and adhere to them with integrity, which is the cornerstone of all moral values.

On this occasion, the Dean KSBL Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed applauded the academic achievements of the graduating class who essentially raised the bar by achieving the highest GPA and secured two consecutive CFA challenges. He mentioned that the placements for this batch were made in record time.