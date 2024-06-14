KU Academic Council Approves HEC Graduate Education Policy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Karachi approved the Higher Education Commission’s Graduate Education Policy in light of the recommendations submitted by the committee formed in the KU Academic Council’s previous meeting.
The KU Academic Council was chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the meeting was held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Friday.
The committee had recommended a few observations and suggestions and asked the house to adopt them along with the HEC graduate education policy. The Academic Council members approved the recommendations along with the HEC policy.
The committee’s detailed report would be submitted to the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi and later that report will be sent to HEC-Islamabad.
The Academic Council approves the HEC Undergraduate Education Policy for BS and AD programs. It also approved the Senate resolutions to implement the Quran’s translation and Seerat course as compulsory subjects across the campus.
The House formed a five-member committee to review ‘our vision, our mission’ statements and submit its report in the upcoming meeting.
Prof Dr Iqbal Azhar will head the committee while Prof Dr Faiyaz H. M. Vaid, Prof Dr Nabeel Ahmed Zubairi, Prof
Dr Bilquis Gul and Prof Dr Noreen Mujahid will be its members.
The Academic Council also approved the proceedings of the board of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences meeting held on November 10, 2023.
Earlier, prayers were offered for the departed souls of the Iranian President Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, and KU faculty members.
The KU conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Islamic Studies to (Late) President Raisi, during his visit to Pakistan.
The House confirmed the minutes of the Academic Council meeting held on April 25, 2024, and approved the decisions and actions taken by the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.
