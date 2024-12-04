KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Academic Council meeting of the University of Karachi approved the proposal to start a four-year degree program in the artificial intelligence (AI) from the coming academic year in the Department of Computer Science.

The admissions in AI will be announced soon and the classes will be started from January 2025.

The KU Academic Council also agreed to conduct associate degree programs examinations under the semester system in all the affiliated colleges.

The KU Academic Council meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and held at the Chinese Teachers’ Memorial Auditorium.

The members approved the policy for conducting exams of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC), and Associate Degree in Science (ADS) in affiliated colleges under the semester system.

Each subject will have a 100 marks paper, and the exams will be conducted under the KU’s Examination Department.

According to the KU Academic Council resolution the KU Examination Department will take biannual exams of 100 marks for each course at every fifth/sixth month for respective semester syllabus.

The Academic Council also appointed Professor Dr Faiyaz Hussain Madni Vaid, Professor Dr Saima Akhtar, and Professor Dr Sitwat Zehra as the representatives of the KU Academic Council on the board of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences for the next three years.

The minutes of meetings of the Board of Faculty of Science held on November 22, 2023, August 27, October 25, and November 18, 2024, were also approved.

The minutes of meeting of the Board of Arts and Social Science dated November 08, 2024, and the minutes of the Academic Council meeting held on October 29, 2024 were also approved by the members.

The meeting approved the minutes of the meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board held on June 10, 2024.