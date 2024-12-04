Open Menu

KU Academic Council Approves Launching 4-year Degree Program In AI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:12 PM

KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI

The Academic Council meeting of the University of Karachi approved the proposal to start a four-year degree program in the artificial intelligence (AI) from the coming academic year in the Department of Computer Science

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Academic Council meeting of the University of Karachi approved the proposal to start a four-year degree program in the artificial intelligence (AI) from the coming academic year in the Department of Computer Science.

The admissions in AI will be announced soon and the classes will be started from January 2025.

The KU Academic Council also agreed to conduct associate degree programs examinations under the semester system in all the affiliated colleges.

The KU Academic Council meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and held at the Chinese Teachers’ Memorial Auditorium.

The members approved the policy for conducting exams of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC), and Associate Degree in Science (ADS) in affiliated colleges under the semester system.

Each subject will have a 100 marks paper, and the exams will be conducted under the KU’s Examination Department.

According to the KU Academic Council resolution the KU Examination Department will take biannual exams of 100 marks for each course at every fifth/sixth month for respective semester syllabus.

The Academic Council also appointed Professor Dr Faiyaz Hussain Madni Vaid, Professor Dr Saima Akhtar, and Professor Dr Sitwat Zehra as the representatives of the KU Academic Council on the board of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences for the next three years.

The minutes of meetings of the Board of Faculty of Science held on November 22, 2023, August 27, October 25, and November 18, 2024, were also approved.

The minutes of meeting of the Board of Arts and Social Science dated November 08, 2024, and the minutes of the Academic Council meeting held on October 29, 2024 were also approved by the members.

The meeting approved the minutes of the meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board held on June 10, 2024.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution China January June August October November Commerce Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

11 injured in roof collapse

11 injured in roof collapse

1 minute ago
 Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal v ..

Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal van collision

1 minute ago
 Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera

Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera

1 minute ago
 Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 da ..

Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender- ..

1 minute ago
 Senior psychologist calls for action against Gende ..

Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh

17 minutes ago
 RWN organizes national conference on FoRB

RWN organizes national conference on FoRB

17 minutes ago
Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings i ..

Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings issued in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 VC visits various departments to oversee the exami ..

VC visits various departments to oversee the examination process

17 minutes ago
 Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel pro ..

Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel production in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 PCB Inter-Club Tournament final round begins tomor ..

PCB Inter-Club Tournament final round begins tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 BISP discusses modalities to launch pilot project ..

BISP discusses modalities to launch pilot project of skill training

12 minutes ago
 CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OP ..

CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OPF Boards

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education