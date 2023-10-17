KU Academic Council approves new BS degree program

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Tuesday approved a new four-year degree program which will be offered from the next academic year.

The BS sports business Management degree program would be offered under the faculty of management and administrative sciences.

The meeting of the Academic Council was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and it was held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

The participants of the academic council meeting were informed that the BS Sports Business Management degree program is the first-degree program of its kind in Pakistan.

The KU Academic Council also offered admissions for the year 2024.

Meanwhile, the meeting also decided that the new admission policy of the Higher education Commission Islamabad will first be sent to the sub-committee of the Academic Council of the University of Karachi for evaluation and the recommendations received from them will be placed for approval in the next meeting of the KU Academic Council.