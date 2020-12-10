UrduPoint.com
KU Announces BA, B.Com Results

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

University of Karachi on Thursday announced the result of the BA Part-I (Regular) and of B.Com Part-I (External) annual examinations-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :University of Karachi on Thursday announced the result of the BA Part-I (Regular) and of B.Com Part-I (External) annual examinations-2019.

According to the gazette issued, 6,500 candidates were registered, of whom 6,313 appeared in the annual examination 2019.

Only 2,597 candidates were declared pass which made 41.14 percent success ratio.

For B.Com Part-I, the gazette showed 2,111 candidates were registered, of them 1,867 students appeared and 177 candidates were declared pass. Thus, the passing percentage was 9.48.

