KU announces BDS 3rd, final Professional Annual Exams-2023 results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Director of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer on Friday announced the results of the BDS 3rd and final Professional Annual Examinations for 2023.

Student Usman Soomro seat number 238097 got the first position with 657 marks, Maleeha Nasir bint Nasir Baig seat number 238059 secured the second position with 650 marks and Zunira Muhammad Yusuf bint Muhammad Yousuf seat number 238101 bagged the third position with 649 marks.

A total of 104 students participated in the exams, of which 101 students were declared successful while three students were unsuccessful.

The success ratio was 97.12 per cent.

In the BDS Final Professional Examinations, the student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, Muqaddas Iqbal Awan bint Muhammad Iqbal Awan seat number 239061 secured the first position with 823 marks while Farisa Urooj bint Abdul Faheem seat number 239033 secured the second position with 799 marks and Mahim Ashfaq bint Muhammad Ashfaq Khan seat number 239055 got the third position with 796 marks.

As many as 108 students participated in the exams, 99 students were declared successful while nine students were declared failed. The success ratio was 91.67 per cent.