KU Announces MA IR Final External Exams 2019-20 Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:23 PM

The University of Karachi on Friday announced the results of MA International Relations (Final), External Annual Examination 2019-2020

As per the gazette issued, 978 candidates were registered of which 892 students appeared in the papers and 292 candidates were declared passed with the first division, and 446 students with the second division.

The overall pass percentage was 82.74 percent.

It shows that Batool Zehra daughter of Zulfiqar Anwer having seat number 612208 secured 719 marks out of a total of 1000 and clinched overall first position.

Meanwhile, Ramshah Kanwal daughter of Muhammad Iqbal having seat number 612511 bagged 717 marks and second position whereas Asad Ali Khan son of Muhammad Ali Arshad Khan having seat number 611910 got 702 marks and third position.

