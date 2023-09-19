KU announces MBBS results

Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Supplementary Examination 2022 and MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Supplementary Examination 2022 and MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examination 2022.

As per the gazette issued, 16 candidates were registered and appeared in the MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examination 2022 of which 10 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 62.50 percent.

Meanwhile, the gazette shows that 10 students were registered and appeared in the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Supplementary Examination 2022 and all of them cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.