Open Menu

KU Announces MBBS Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

KU announces MBBS results

Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Supplementary Examination 2022 and MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Supplementary Examination 2022 and MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examination 2022.

As per the gazette issued, 16 candidates were registered and appeared in the MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examination 2022 of which 10 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 62.50 percent.

Meanwhile, the gazette shows that 10 students were registered and appeared in the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Supplementary Examination 2022 and all of them cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi All

Recent Stories

KU declares B.Com results

KU declares B.Com results

5 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefi ..

Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefit all Pakistani people: Nong R ..

5 minutes ago
 Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges business community to work for ..

2 minutes ago
 KP IC&TE Minister visits KP-EZDMC headquarters

KP IC&TE Minister visits KP-EZDMC headquarters

2 minutes ago
 Wapda House employee steals electricity

Wapda House employee steals electricity

2 minutes ago
World Bank delegation visits SCCI

World Bank delegation visits SCCI

51 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

9 minutes ago
 US Embassy working to reduce visa appointment wait ..

US Embassy working to reduce visa appointment wait time

9 minutes ago
 BBA of two gas pilferers canceled

BBA of two gas pilferers canceled

9 minutes ago
 KP wins record 22 medals in McDonald Inter-School ..

KP wins record 22 medals in McDonald Inter-School Swimming Championship

9 minutes ago
 Leader of Kisan Etihad Group found stealing electr ..

Leader of Kisan Etihad Group found stealing electricity

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education