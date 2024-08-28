KU announces results of Academic Council Elections from constituencies of associate professor, assistant professors

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Karachi University on Wednesday announced results of Academic Council Elections from Constituencies of associate professor, assistant professors/lecturers.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed announced the results of the elections of the Academic Council from the constituencies of Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors/Lecturers.

According to the KU Registrar, who was also the Returning Officer, Dr Mohsin Ali and Dr Sadia Mahmood and Dr Maroof Bin Rauf, Nida Ali, Dr Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi, and Syed Ghufran Alam and have been elected to the Academic Council for two Associate Professors and four Assistant Professors/Lecturers seats.

He said that Dr Mohsin Ali bagged 50 votes, Dr Sadia Mahmood collected 38 votes, Syed Ghufran Alam got 172 votes, Dr Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi had 153 votes, Dr Nida Ali got 152 votes, and Dr Maroof Bin Rauf received 134 votes.

The elections were held at the Arts Auditorium from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday. These elected members will hold office for three years from the date of the first meeting of the Academic Council.