- Home
- Education
- News
- KU announces results of Academic Council Elections from constituencies of associate professor, assis ..
KU Announces Results Of Academic Council Elections From Constituencies Of Associate Professor, Assistant Professors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 08:26 PM
Karachi University on Wednesday announced results of Academic Council Elections from constituencies of associate professor, assistant professors/lecturers
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Karachi University on Wednesday announced results of Academic Council Elections from Constituencies of associate professor, assistant professors/lecturers.
The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed announced the results of the elections of the Academic Council from the constituencies of Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors/Lecturers.
According to the KU Registrar, who was also the Returning Officer, Dr Mohsin Ali and Dr Sadia Mahmood and Dr Maroof Bin Rauf, Nida Ali, Dr Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi, and Syed Ghufran Alam and have been elected to the Academic Council for two Associate Professors and four Assistant Professors/Lecturers seats.
He said that Dr Mohsin Ali bagged 50 votes, Dr Sadia Mahmood collected 38 votes, Syed Ghufran Alam got 172 votes, Dr Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi had 153 votes, Dr Nida Ali got 152 votes, and Dr Maroof Bin Rauf received 134 votes.
The elections were held at the Arts Auditorium from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday. These elected members will hold office for three years from the date of the first meeting of the Academic Council.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Education
-
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain5 hours ago
-
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 295 hours ago
-
Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 156 hours ago
-
Agriculture University holds academic council meeting8 hours ago
-
St. Patrick’s High School Organizes Sabeel on Chalem at St. Patrick's High School2 days ago
-
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts4 days ago
-
Federal Board announces Intermediate Part I&II results 20245 days ago
-
Collective efforts imperative to ensure food security: UAF VC5 days ago
-
Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees6 days ago
-
PU teachers disown elected body, condemns personal usage of ASA6 days ago
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk7 days ago
-
Septuagenarian gets second PhD degree from BZU7 days ago