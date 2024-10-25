Open Menu

KU Announces Results Of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 06:56 PM

The University of Karachi on Friday declared the results of B.Com Regular and External Part-I and II of Annual Examinations 2023

According to the gazette issued, 734 candidates were registered of which 697 students appeared in the papers of BCom Regular Part-I and 340 candidates cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage was 48.78 percent.

It also shows that 3633 candidates were registered and 3429 students appeared in the exams of BCom Regular Part-II and 59 candidates passed the papers with first division, 1488 students with second division, and three candidates managed to clear the exams with third division.

The overall pass percentage was 45.20 percent.

Meanwhile, the gazette shows that 289 candidates were registered of which 261 students in BCom External Part-I papers and 111 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 42.53 percent.

It further shows that 1145 candidates were registered and 1038 students appeared in BCom External Part-II exams of which 21 candidates cleared the papers with first division, 359 students with second division and one candidate with third division. The overall pass percentage was 36.71 percent.

