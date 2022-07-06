KU announces results of law degrees

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of LLM Previous Annual Examination 2020, BA Law Part-I and II Supplementary Examination 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of LLM Previous Annual Examination 2020, BA Law Part-I and II Supplementary Examination 2020.

According to the gazette, 38 candidates were registered for LLM Previous Annual Examination 2020 of which 35 students appeared in the papers, and 23 candidates were declared passed.

The passing percentage was 65.71.

Moreover, 10 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA Law Part-I Supplementary Examination 2020 and all of them cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

Similarly, 18 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA Law Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and all of them cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.